U.S. and Mexico reach NAFTA breakthrough
Aug 27, 2018
The U.S. and Mexico have reached common ground on key trade terms as pressure mounts to complete renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the existing deal, tweeted the apparent breakthrough on Monday.
A final deal will need sign-off from Canada, the third country in the treaty, which governs more than $1 trillion in annual trade.
Read the full story at bbc.com.
