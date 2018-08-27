Plant Services

/ / / U.S. and Mexico reach NAFTA breakthrough

U.S. and Mexico reach NAFTA breakthrough

By the BBC

Aug 27, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

The U.S. and Mexico have reached common ground on key trade terms as pressure mounts to complete renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the existing deal, tweeted the apparent breakthrough on Monday.

A final deal will need sign-off from Canada, the third country in the treaty, which governs more than $1 trillion in annual trade.

Read the full story at bbc.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 