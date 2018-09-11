Trade war prompts Ford and Volvo to cancel big plans
Sep 11, 2018
President Donald Trump's tariffs — and talk of more — are driving global automakers to make some big decisions. Volvo, which has a Chinese parent company and makes a couple vehicles on the mainland there, canceled a planned initial public offering of its stock, citing the dark cloud of tariffs. Ford, which makes a version of its Focus in China, reiterated that it will no longer export cars made in China to the United States.
Listen to the story at marketplace.org.
