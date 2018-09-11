Plant Services

Trade war prompts Ford and Volvo to cancel big plans

Trade war prompts Ford and Volvo to cancel big plans

By Marketplace

Sep 11, 2018

President Donald Trump's tariffs — and talk of more — are driving global automakers to make some big decisions. Volvo, which has a Chinese parent company and makes a couple vehicles on the mainland there, canceled a planned initial public offering of its stock, citing the dark cloud of tariffs. Ford, which makes a version of its Focus in China, reiterated that it will no longer export cars made in China to the United States.

Listen to the story at marketplace.org.

