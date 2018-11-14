Plant Services

/ / / Top 10 places to work in manufacturing

Top 10 places to work in manufacturing

By Derek Miller, SmartAsset

Nov 14, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Manufacturing used to be one of the largest industries in America. In 1910, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that nearly one-third of workers worked in manufacturing. Today, that number has shrunk to 8.7%. Many smaller cities that historically relied on these manufacturing jobs have suffered as a result of their decline. But manufacturing in America is probably more robust than you imagine. Many metro areas across the country have growing manufacturing sectors that employ workers in good jobs and enable them to save for their future.

Smart Asset looked at data on six factors to rank the best places to work in manufacturing. Among the key findings from this analysis? Five of the top 10 best places to work in manufacturing are in the Midwest.

To learn more, read "The Best Places to Work in Manufacturing – 2018 Edition" from  SmartAsset.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 