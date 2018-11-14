/ / / Top 10 places to work in manufacturing

Manufacturing used to be one of the largest industries in America. In 1910, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that nearly one-third of workers worked in manufacturing. Today, that number has shrunk to 8.7%. Many smaller cities that historically relied on these manufacturing jobs have suffered as a result of their decline. But manufacturing in America is probably more robust than you imagine. Many metro areas across the country have growing manufacturing sectors that employ workers in good jobs and enable them to save for their future.

Smart Asset looked at data on six factors to rank the best places to work in manufacturing. Among the key findings from this analysis? Five of the top 10 best places to work in manufacturing are in the Midwest.

