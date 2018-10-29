Plant Services

/ / / These states are getting hit hardest by Chinese tariffs

These states are getting hit hardest by Chinese tariffs

By Barron's

Oct 29, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Chinese tariffs, after a couple of months of going into effect, have cut exports of affected products from some American states to that country by more than 90%, recent data show.

China imposed 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of U.S. exports, including soybeans, electric vehicles, seafood, and pork, in July, and large passenger cars, motorcycles, and certain chemical products in August. American products hit by the 25% tariffs in early July saw their export value fall 61.9% in August.

Read the full story at barrons.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 