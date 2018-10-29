The industry with the most female CEOs isn't what you'd expect
Oct 29, 2018
Men still dominate the oil patch, but women have carved out their own turf in the energy business: Utilities have more female chief executives than any other sector in the S&P 500.
From Lynn Good, the longtime chief of Charlotte, N.C.-based Duke Energy Corp., to Geisha Williams, the new head of PG&E Corp. in San Francisco—and the first Latina CEO in the history of the Fortune 500—companies that provide electricity and natural gas to the public have a record of putting women in the corner office.
