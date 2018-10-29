/ / / The industry with the most female CEOs isn't what you'd expect

Men still dominate the oil patch, but women have carved out their own turf in the energy business: Utilities have more female chief executives than any other sector in the S&P 500.

From Lynn Good, the longtime chief of Charlotte, N.C.-based Duke Energy Corp., to Geisha Williams, the new head of PG&E Corp. in San Francisco—and the first Latina CEO in the history of the Fortune 500—companies that provide electricity and natural gas to the public have a record of putting women in the corner office.

