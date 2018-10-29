Plant Services

/ / / The industry with the most female CEOs isn't what you'd expect

The industry with the most female CEOs isn't what you'd expect

By The Wall Street Journal

Oct 29, 2018

Men still dominate the oil patch, but women have carved out their own turf in the energy business: Utilities have more female chief executives than any other sector in the S&P 500.

From Lynn Good, the longtime chief of Charlotte, N.C.-based Duke Energy Corp., to Geisha Williams, the new head of PG&E Corp. in San Francisco—and the first Latina CEO in the history of the Fortune 500—companies that provide electricity and natural gas to the public have a record of putting women in the corner office.

Read the full story at wsj.com (subscription may be required). 

