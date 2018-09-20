The fallout of the U.S.-China trade war on one manufacturing CEO
Sep 20, 2018
America’s trade dispute with China is a morass that threatens to become a tar pit for CEOs of many U.S. manufacturers, even as President Trump’s tariffs provide direct protection of many other companies. Steve Harriott, CEO of Watchfire Signs in Danville, Illinois, is one of the worried ones.
Many business leaders and their representatives fear that this week’s tit-for-tat of new U.S. and Chinese tariffs could help tip the standoff into a genuine trade war that would take the growth edge off the robust domestic economy.
“The administration has correctly identified the real problem of China’s discriminatory trade practices,” said the Business Roundtable in a typical business-community reaction to Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese products. “But unilaterally imposing tariffs is the wrong way to achieve real reforms."
Read the full story at chiefexecutive.net.
