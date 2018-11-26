/ / / Tariffs tapping into U.S. craft-beer industry

When Dan Katt opened Good City Brewing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2016 – a presidential election year - a trade war between the Trump administration and China was the furthest thing from his mind.

“I don’t think we even contemplated that that administration would exist,” he told VOA.

He also didn’t consider how one decision in particular – canning his beer for distribution instead of bottling it – would challenge his business growth.

Read the full story at voanews.com.