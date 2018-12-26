Strategist: Strong manufacturing, business confidence to keep recession at bay
Dec 26, 2018
A recession probably will wait until at least 2021 and manufacturing jobs will continue to grow as U.S. workers turn the tide on China, Fifth Third Bank Chief Investment Strategist Jeff Korzenik told a chamber of commerce gathering Wednesday.
Among the biggest risks to U.S. economic growth is a labor shortage, Mr. Korzenik said. He said businesses should consider bringing potential employees with criminal records back into the workforce through partnerships with job-training non-profits and government agencies that can help felons get back on their feet.
Read the full story at toledoblade.com.
