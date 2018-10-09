SMRP names CMRP, Volunteer of the Year winners for 2018
Oct 09, 2018
The Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP) is pleased to announce the winners of the Volunteer of the Year and Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (CMRP) of the Year awards. These awards recognize SMRP members and CMRP-certified individuals for their contributions to SMRP, their companies and the maintenance, reliability and physical asset management profession.
Adrian Messer, CMRP, manager of U.S. Operations at UE Systems, Inc. is this year’s Volunteer of the Year winner, recognized for his service as the Membership Committee Chair and Chair of the Carolinas Chapter. He is also an active member of the Condition Based Maintenance Shared Interest Group and has been a longtime volunteer for the SMRP Annual Conference.
SMRP and the SMRP Certifying Organization (SMRPCO) also recognize two individuals annually for their outstanding work as CMRP-certified practitioners. The Rising Leader award recognizes an individual with less than 10 years of professional experience, and the Veteran Professional award recognizes someone with more than 10 years of experience working in maintenance, reliability and physical asset management. The following two individuals are winners of the 2018 CMRP of the Year Awards:
- Sada Haque, CMRP, is CMRP of the Year Rising Leader. Sada is the Director of Sustainability, Innovation & Digitalization at Wajax and is an active member of Plant Engineering and Maintenance Association of Canada (PEMAC). Haque has considerable experience working with oil and gas, mining and paper clients in developing and implementing proactive maintenance strategies to create dependable, cost effective and proactive reliability solutions.
- Nader Milibari, CMRP, is the CMRP of the Year Veteran Professional. Nader is superintendent at Saudi Aramco with more than 18 years of experience working in the refining and oil industries, leading reliability, asset management and performance improvement initiatives. Nader has extensive experience coordinating plant wide planning and projects.
All three winners will be recognized at the 26th SMRP Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida taking place October 22-25.
Get details on the conference and read more from SMRP here.
Also, check out Volunteer of the Year winner Adrian Messer's story for Plant Services' September issue, "Something in the air: Ultrasound for compressed-air leak detection."
