/ / / Shell ties executive pay to cuts in carbon emissions

Royal Dutch Shell is changing its tune on carbon, saying it will tie executive pay to shorter-term reductions in emissions.

The world's second-largest oil company on Monday said it would begin establishing carbon-output targets each year for the following three to five years in an effort to slash its carbon footprint in half by 2050 and tying those goals to executive compensation. Shareholders will vote on the revisions in 2020.

