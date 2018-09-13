/ / / Science + Innovation Awards to air on network TV

Manufacturing USA needs your help in nominating those rising stars positively impacting their communities through what they make!

Due to growing excitement from around the nation, we are excited to announce that the Science + Innovation Awards inspired by Manufacturing USA will broadcast nationwide on network television this Fall!

The Science + Innovation Awards inspired by Manufacturing USA is a multi-media, interactive extravaganza where pop culture meets science and technology. The inaugural show will feature appearances by Hollywood’s biggest sci-fi stars and celebrities from the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Together with Manufacturing USA, the Science + Innovation Awards will salute the world’s coolest science icons with tech-infused music performances and awards honoring outstanding young innovators.

As part of this first-of-its-kind event, Manufacturing USA will assist the show producers with selecting and presenting the Manufacturing Innovation Awards. The competition will honor students and mentors that are actively securing the future of manufacturing by pushing boundaries, breaking molds, and making the world a better place through innovations in STEAM. Award recipients will be honored during the Science + Innovation Awards taping in Burbank, California on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

