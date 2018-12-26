Plant Services

/ / / Richmond Fed: Manufacturing weakens; shipments lowest since 2009

Richmond Fed: Manufacturing weakens; shipments lowest since 2009

By Bond Buyer

Dec 26, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Manufacturing growth in the central Atlantic region “weakened in December,” according to the monthly business activity survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, as the manufacturing index dropped to negative 8 from positive 14.

The index hadn’t been negative since September 2016.

Read the full story at bondbuyer.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 