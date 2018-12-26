Richmond Fed: Manufacturing weakens; shipments lowest since 2009
Dec 26, 2018
Manufacturing growth in the central Atlantic region “weakened in December,” according to the monthly business activity survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, as the manufacturing index dropped to negative 8 from positive 14.
The index hadn’t been negative since September 2016.
Read the full story at bondbuyer.com.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments