Propelled in part by manufacturing, U.S. job openings climb to record 6.9 million
Sep 11, 2018
The number of job openings in the U.S. climbed to a record 6.94 million in July in a clear sign that a booming economy is entering the second half of the year with a big dollop of momentum.
Job openings increased the most in insurance, finance and manufacturing.
The quits rate was 2.4% among all workers — also near a record high. More people switch when they are confident about the economy.
