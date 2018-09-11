Plant Services

Propelled in part by manufacturing, U.S. job openings climb to record 6.9 million

By Marketwatch

Sep 11, 2018

The number of job openings in the U.S. climbed to a record 6.94 million in July in a clear sign that a booming economy is entering the second half of the year with a big dollop of momentum.

Job openings increased the most in insurance, finance and manufacturing.

The quits rate was 2.4% among all workers — also near a record high. More people switch when they are confident about the economy.

Read the full story at marketwatch.com.

