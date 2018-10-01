Podcast: How small problems snowball into big disasters
Oct 01, 2018
In this episode of the "Innovation Hub" podcast from WGBH Radio:
The Three Mile Island disaster forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes. It led to a complete rethinking of nuclear energy. And it all stemmed from a plumbing problem, a valve that didn't shut. But the Three Mile Island accident isn't the only meltdown caused by a seemingly small issue that snowballed into a gigantic disaster. To find out exactly how this happens, Innovation Hub talked with Chris Clearfield, co-author of "Meltdown: Why Our Systems Fail and What We Can Do About It."
Listen to the podcast at npr.org.
