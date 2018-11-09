Perspective: Why U.S. manufacturers must adopt a global-first mindset
Nov 09, 2018
Why should US manufacturers go global if they can be successful without doing so?
The problem is that by focusing solely on their own domestic market, US manufacturers risk being overtaken by overseas rivals who, as a result of being genuinely global, have access to international logistics and possess huge buying power. When these foreign firms turn their attention to the US, they can dominate the competition and establish themselves as major players in the market because they already have the experience of doing so overseas.
Read the full perspective at manufacturingglobal.com.
