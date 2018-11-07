/ / / Perspective: One reason manufacturing jobs stay unfilled? Recruiters limit the pool of candidates considered

In the U.S. today, the universal complaint about recruitment for manufacturing jobs is that there aren’t enough qualified candidates for all the positions that people are working feverishly to fill. So why are recruiters hobbling their own efforts by purposely limiting the candidate pools they’ll even consider?

“Not Invented Here Syndrome” has historically been about technology and innovation, and referred to people’s unwillingness to look outside their own company or outside their own industry for new ideas.

And now the syndrome has infected recruiting, at perhaps the worst possible time. Increasingly, manufacturers will consider only those candidates with direct experience in their own particular line of production.

