Penn State is now offering a graduate certificate in additive manufacturing and design

By Penn State

Nov 13, 2018

Prompted by the industry demand for trained experts in additive manufacturing and design for additive manufacturing, Penn State is offering a new graduate certificate in additive manufacturing and design (AMD) through Penn State World Campus.

Joining the University’s quickly expanding graduate program in AMD, the new 12-credit certificate provides a springboard for engineers to build a strong foundation in the thriving field.

“We are finding that experienced engineers and designers in industry already have a graduate degree and aren’t looking to complete all of the coursework for another degree, yet they are anxious to learn about additive manufacturing and how it might affect their job, their company, or their industry,” said Tim Simpson, the Paul Morrow Professor of Engineering Design and Manufacturing and the director of the Additive Manufacturing and Design Graduate Program.

Ideal for engineers working full time, the certificate can be completed in one or one-and-half years and equips students with the knowledge and skills to work effectively across AMD disciplines and domains.

To learn more, read "New graduate certificate in additive manufacturing offered at Penn State" from Penn State.

