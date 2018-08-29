OSHA fines Thorpe Plant Services and Steel Dust Recycling after an employee falls 30 feet
Aug 29, 2018
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Thorpe Specialty Services Corp. - operating as Thorpe Plant Services Inc. - and Steel Dust Recycling LLC for fall and confined space hazards after an employee was hospitalized following a 30-foot fall at Steel Dust’s Millport, Alabama, facility. Thorpe Plant Services faces $175,528 in proposed penalties; Steel Dust’s penalties total $28,270.
OSHA cited Thorpe the maximum allowable penalty for exposing employees to fall hazards. The Agency also cited the company for failing to conduct atmospheric monitoring before allowing employees to enter a confined space; failing to develop a permit prior to employees entering a confined space; and to ensure emergency services were provided when employees entered a permit-required confined space. OSHA cited Steel Dust for exposing employees to fall hazards, failing to implement their permit space entry program, and not advising Thorpe that the required work involved a permit space entry.
To learn more, read "U.S. Department of Labor Cites Thorpe Plant Services and Steel Dust Recycling After Employee Hospitalized For Fall" from OSHA.
