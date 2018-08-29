/ / / OSHA fines Thorpe Plant Services and Steel Dust Recycling after an employee falls 30 feet

Perspective: How blockchain might revolutionize your supply chain

The supply chain is where blockchain may have the greatest impact on the way business is done, adding unprecedented levels of transparency and security

Forget about Bitcoin. It’s blockchain — the underlying technology behind cryptocurrency – that might be the real revolution with the potential to dramatically alter how businesses manage their supply chains.Imagine using your phone to find out where every part in a new truck was made. Or to discover what pesticides were used on those tomatoes. What if you add a new supplier to your operation in hours or days instead of weeks or months? Or dump the piles of paperwork needed for typical transactions? But it’s the supply chain where blockchain may have the greatest impact on the way business is done. It has the potential to simplify transactions between companies, while adding an unprecedented level of transparency and security.At…