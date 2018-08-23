OSHA fines ArtiFlex Manufacturing after employee amputation
Aug 23, 2018
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited ArtiFlex Manufacturing for exposing workers at its Wooster location to amputation hazards after an employee suffered a partial finger amputation. The company faces $213,411 in proposed penalties.
OSHA investigators determined that the tool and manufacturing servicer failed to adequately guard pinch points on a conveyor belt. OSHA cited the company for similar violations at the same location in 2016, and has placed ArtiFlex Manufacturing in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.
"This employer's repeated failure to adequately guard machine operating parts put workers at risk for serious injuries," said OSHA Area Office Director Howard Eberts, in Cleveland. "Employers are required to install and maintain machine guards to protect workers from amputation hazards."
To learn more, read "U.S. Department of Labor Cites Ohio Tool Manufacturer After Employee Suffers Amputation."
