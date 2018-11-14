/ / / OSHA cites distribution center after worker is killed by industrial truck

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited U.S. Xpress Inc. and Dollar Tree Distribution Center Inc. for exposing workers to struck-by and other hazards after a powered industrial truck fatally struck an employee at the distribution center in Savannah, Georgia. Dollar Tree Distribution Center Inc. and U.S. Xpress Inc. face penalties of $130,112 and $12,934 respectively.

OSHA cited both companies for failing to ensure that employees wore high-visibility vests while working at night inside the center. OSHA also cited Dollar Tree Distribution Center Inc. for using a vehicle with a non-functioning headlight, failing to guard a nip point on a conveyor discharge belt, and storing unstable materials on racks.

“This tragedy could have been prevented had the employer assessed the workplace for hazards, and taken action to eliminate the safety risks to employees,” said OSHA Savannah Area Office Director Margo Westmoreland.

