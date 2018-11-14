Plant Services

/ / / OSHA cites distribution center after worker is killed by industrial truck

OSHA cites distribution center after worker is killed by industrial truck

By OSHA

Nov 14, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited U.S. Xpress Inc. and Dollar Tree Distribution Center Inc. for exposing workers to struck-by and other hazards after a powered industrial truck fatally struck an employee at the distribution center in Savannah, Georgia. Dollar Tree Distribution Center Inc. and U.S. Xpress Inc. face penalties of $130,112 and $12,934 respectively.

OSHA cited both companies for failing to ensure that employees wore high-visibility vests while working at night inside the center. OSHA also cited Dollar Tree Distribution Center Inc. for using a vehicle with a non-functioning headlight, failing to guard a nip point on a conveyor discharge belt, and storing unstable materials on racks.

“This tragedy could have been prevented had the employer assessed the workplace for hazards, and taken action to eliminate the safety risks to employees,” said OSHA Savannah Area Office Director Margo Westmoreland.

To learn more, read "U.S. Department of Labor Cites Employers at Georgia Distribution Center" from OSHA.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 