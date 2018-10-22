OSHA and SMRP form safety alliance
Oct 22, 2018
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP) today formed an alliance to provide information and training on preventing worker exposure to safety and health hazards in the maintenance, reliability, and physical asset management profession.
During the two-year agreement, the alliance will incorporate safety and health information into SMRP’s certification training programs to reduce and prevent exposure to worker hazards including slips, trips, falls, and electric shock. SMRP will also work with OSHA to engage safety and health professionals and their employers in agency outreach initiatives, such as the Safe + Sound Campaign, and the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction.
“This alliance demonstrates our joint commitment to develop and provide valuable safety and health information to help employers and employees identify job related hazards and prevent workplace injuries, illnesses, and fatalities,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt.
Formed in 1992, SMRP is a nonprofit professional society of 6,000 members that promotes excellence in maintenance, reliability, and overseeing fixed assets, such as equipment, inventory, and plants/facilities.
Through the Alliance Program, OSHA fosters collaborative relationships with groups committed to worker safety and health, such as trade and professional organizations, unions, consulates, faith- and community-based organizations, businesses, and educational institutions, to prevent workplace fatalities, injuries, and illnesses. Alliance partners help OSHA reach targeted audiences, such as employers and workers in high-hazard industries, and give them better access to workplace safety and health tools and information.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments