No serious injuries after explosion, fire at Canada's largest oil refinery
Oct 09, 2018
A large explosion and fire broke out Monday at Canada’s largest oil refinery, but the company operating the plant in Saint John, New Brunswick, said all of its workers escaped without any life-threatening injuries.
Irving Oil Ltd., which owns and operates the 320,000-barrel-a-day refinery, reported the “major incident” Monday morning, while local media said witnesses reported a “bed-shaking explosion” followed by a large fire.
Read the full story at MarketWatch.com.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments