No serious injuries after explosion, fire at Canada's largest oil refinery

By MarketWatch

Oct 09, 2018

A large explosion and fire broke out Monday at Canada’s largest oil refinery, but the company operating the plant in Saint John, New Brunswick, said all of its workers escaped without any life-threatening injuries.

Irving Oil Ltd., which owns and operates the 320,000-barrel-a-day refinery, reported the “major incident” Monday morning, while local media said witnesses reported a “bed-shaking explosion” followed by a large fire. 

