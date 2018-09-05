Plant Services

/ / / NAFTA talks restart under pressure from Trump and Congress

NAFTA talks restart under pressure from Trump and Congress

By Bloomberg

Sep 05, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement are set to resume as U.S. and Canadian negotiators push to strike a deal amid President Donald Trump’s threats to walk away.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington Wednesday after a series of back-to-back meetings last week failed to yield an agreement. They were rushing to bridge their differences by the end of August so Canada could join a preliminary pact the U.S. had struck with Mexico just days earlier.

Read the full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-05/nafta-talks-restart-as-trump-congressional-clock-boost-pressure.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 