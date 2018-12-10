/ / / MIT opens additive manufacturing and digital production center, designs faster 3D printer

MIT recently announced two developments related to additive manufacturing: the opening of the MIT Center for Additive and Digital Advanced Production Technologies (ADAPT) and a printer head capable of extrusion rates 14 times higher than existing heads.

ADAPT’s aim is to “accelerate the implementation of AM and to invent its future,” according to a press release published by the university. “As such, ADAPT convenes its members and MIT experts with a mission to perform visionary research, continually and critically assess the status of AM technology, develop model-based decision tools and open strategic frameworks, build a vibrant academic-industry network comprised of MIT students, and accelerate critical AM education initiatives for professional audiences.”

Read the full story at thefabricator.com.