/ / / Minnesota manufacturers worry most about long-term worker shortages

Swooning financial markets of late are signaling economic slowdown to recession for 2019, thanks in part to U.S.-China trade war jitters that have plowed into the farm economy and which could threaten manufacturing and other sectors.

Meanwhile, the hot topic among worker-hungry Minnesota manufacturers, retailers and others is hiring qualified and trainable employees. Minnesota’s manufacturers, who tend to pay among the highest hourly wages, have been particularly starved for workers.

Those employers are pitching high school kids on jobs that involve advanced training, including paid college courses, as an alternative to launching into college.

