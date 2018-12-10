Military report: Maintenance errors caused deadly Marine plane crash
Dec 10, 2018
A newly released military report finds that a series of maintenance errors caused a deadly plane crash involving some members of Stewart Air Base in Newburgh, NY.
The 2017 crash killed 15 Marines and a sailor. Nine of the victims were stationed out of Stewart, and were heading to a Naval facility in California.
Read the full story at westchester.news12.com.
