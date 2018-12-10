Plant Services

/ / / Military report: Maintenance errors caused deadly Marine plane crash

Military report: Maintenance errors caused deadly Marine plane crash

By News 12 Westchester (NY)

Dec 10, 2018

A newly released military report finds that a series of maintenance errors caused a deadly plane crash involving some members of Stewart Air Base in Newburgh, NY.

The 2017 crash killed 15 Marines and a sailor. Nine of the victims were stationed out of Stewart, and were heading to a Naval facility in California.

