Mexico pact eases car makers' concerns
Aug 28, 2018
President Trump’s new free trade pact with Mexico would overhaul the rules for cars built across the region, but it already is helping to ease concerns across the auto industry about a prolonged trade battle between the neighboring nations.
The U.S.-Mexico deal, reached Monday to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, requires a greater portion of a car be built in the U.S. or Mexico to qualify for free trade.
Read the full story (subscription may be required) at wsj.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments