/ / / Mexico pact eases car makers' concerns

By The Wall Street Journal

Aug 28, 2018

President Trump’s new free trade pact with Mexico would overhaul the rules for cars built across the region, but it already is helping to ease concerns across the auto industry about a prolonged trade battle between the neighboring nations.

The U.S.-Mexico deal, reached Monday to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, requires a greater portion of a car be built in the U.S. or Mexico to qualify for free trade. 

Read the full story (subscription may be required) at wsj.com.

 

