/ / / Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation is giving $1 million to 10 community colleges

Pairing the shredding sounds of …And Justice for All and Ride the Lightning with educating trades workers seems odd at first glance. Here’s a solution to workforce development that is more metal than anything that came before. Rock legends Metallica announced this week that the band will give $1 million in grants to strengthen career and technical education programs at 10 community colleges.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH) is launching the Metallica Scholars Initiative as a way to “give back to the communities that supported the band” during its 2017-2019 U.S. “WorldWired” tour. Metallica’s Lars Ulrich said that the band wanted to add workforce education to AWHS’ mission to help community college students get the skills for jobs which engage their passions.

AWMH is partnering with the American Association of Community Colleges to distribute 10 $100,000 grants that directly support CTE programs and more than 1,000 students. The money will be dedicated to offsetting tuition and materials costs for students as well as promoting career pathways within CTE, according to the AACC’s website.

