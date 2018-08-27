Megger’s business expansion continues with the acquisition of Baker Instrument
Aug 27, 2018
Megger Group Limited today announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase the Baker Instrument business from SKF Group. For over 50 years, the Baker Instrument business has led the electrical motor testing industry and has a recognized leading brand and position in this area. The company pioneered stress testing for motors and dynamic testing for predictive maintenance.
Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer of Megger, stated “We are excited to acquire a recognized industry leader with equipment and online testing capability that will complement Megger’s product range. We look forward to working with the Baker team to drive continued growth and innovation”
