/ / / Manufacturing industry's take on Trump tariffs much quieter than farmers'

As trade threats and proposed tariff lists grew in the first half of 2018, so, too, did calls of concern from various business sectors, the loudest perhaps from agriculture proponents.

A variety of businesses in the industrial sector appeared no less exposed, though executives and industry representatives have been far less vocal as more restrictive trade terms were imposed by the United States, its allies and some of its economic rivals.

Don MacArthur, director of research for Commerce Bank, said the overall impact of the tariffs on the manufacturing sector so far appears limited, with parts suppliers and others trying to buy up enough material before tariffs kicked in to outlast the trade war.

