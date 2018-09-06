Manufacturing halted in Hokkaido, Japan, due to earthquake-related power outage
Sep 06, 2018
Manufacturing operations in Hokkaido island in north Japan are likely to be suspended for about a week, due to power outage in the entire region following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake at around 03:08 am local time Thursday (11:08 GMT Wednesday).
Japan's Toyota Motor halted operation of its automotive component manufacturing plant in Tomakomai City, and steel plants of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan Steel Works, and Mitsubishi Steel, all located in Muroran City, shut down due to the Hokkaido-wide power outage.
Three Japanese beer brewers Kirin, Asahi and Sapporo, the main end-users of aluminum sheets used for cans, also halted production at their Hokkaido plants.
Read the full story, "Power outage cripples manufacturing in quake-hit Hokkaido," from S&P Global Platts.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments