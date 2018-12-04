/ / / Manufacturing association urges new Congress to start with infrastructure

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is launching a new digital ad campaign to remind Congress and the Trump administration of the bipartisan support for upgrading U.S. public works and urging them to “start with infrastructure’’ in 2019.

The $100,000 campaign, to run through Dec. 14, features a 30-second online video with a Democrat, a Republican and an independent touting the importance of modern highways in California for on-time deliveries, broadband technology in Texas for agricultural yields, and reliable infrastructure in Ohio for clean drinking water.

The campaign targets leaders of both parties, who’ve said an infrastructure measure is something that can get bipartisan support in 2019, as well as newly-elected members of Congress. The effort follows the group’s “mission not accomplished’’ campaign in August that reminded President Donald Trump and lawmakers they haven’t kept their promises to pass an infrastructure bill.

