Manufacturers' strategies to deal with tariffs
Oct 15, 2018
How manufacturers and distributors are tackling the issue of the recent tariffs seems to be directly related to their size and resources. Companies with an intimate knowledge of their supply chain and diversified global client base have been able to pivot quickly, enacting strategies like opening facilities overseas to sell their product from those countries to clients around the world without it ever touching U.S. soil.
By comparison, smaller companies have struggled with reliable resources for information, lack of in-house expertise, and the inability to compete for limited, domestically produced raw materials and components. Many Puget Sound manufacturers and distributors have already seen 25 percent increases in their cost for raw materials, whether they use domestic or imported steel and/or aluminum.
Read the full story at bizjournals.com/seattle.
