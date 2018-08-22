Majority of manufacturers say tariffs have boosted their costs and will mean higher prices
Aug 22, 2018
A majority of manufacturers in the New York area claim that the Trump administration's tariffs have boosted input costs and selling prices for local businesses, according to a new report that suggests that businesses are feeling pressure from the looming trade war.
“Roughly two-thirds of manufacturing respondents indicated that tariffs have already had at least some upward effect on their overall input costs, and more than 70% anticipate that changes in trade policy will push up input costs in 2018 and 2019,” the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Thursday, based on the results of a new survey.
Read the full story at washingtonexaminer.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments