Kraft Heinz fined $26K by OSHA for safety violations

By Powder Bulk Solids

Sep 06, 2018

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited the Kraft Heinz Food Company on Aug. 15 after an investigation this June at its Fremont, OH manufacturing plant revealed four serious violations of health and safety laws.

Agency officials issued citations for inadequate safety guards on several pieces of equipment, including a conveyor belt and a filling machine and for providing inadequate lighting in damp or wet areas of the plant, the Toledo Blade reported Thursday.

Read the full story at powderbulksolids.com.

