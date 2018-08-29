In surprise raid, authorities detain 160 undocumented workers at Texas manufacturing plant
Aug 29, 2018
Federal authorities detained well over 100 undocumented workers on Tuesday in a surprise raid at a Texas manufacturing company.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained 160 workers at Load Trail, a trailer manufacturing company that was previously charged with knowingly hiring undocumented immigrants for labor, federal authorities said.
