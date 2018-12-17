In New York, manufacturing index tumbles to lowest level in 19 months
Dec 17, 2018
Factories in New York state reported a sharp slowdown in business, sending a Federal Reserve index tumbling this month to a 19-month low and adding to signs U.S. economic growth is moderating.
The New York Fed’s Empire State manufacturing index fell 12.4 points to 10.9, according to a report Monday. That’s the lowest level since May 2017 and the biggest one-month decline since May 2016.
Read the full story at bloomberg.com.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments