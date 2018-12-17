Plant Services

/ / / In New York, manufacturing index tumbles to lowest level in 19 months

In New York, manufacturing index tumbles to lowest level in 19 months

By Bloomberg

Dec 17, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Factories in New York state reported a sharp slowdown in business, sending a Federal Reserve index tumbling this month to a 19-month low and adding to signs U.S. economic growth is moderating.

The New York Fed’s Empire State manufacturing index fell 12.4 points to 10.9, according to a report Monday. That’s the lowest level since May 2017 and the biggest one-month decline since May 2016.

Read the full story at bloomberg.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 