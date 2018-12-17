/ / / In New York, manufacturing index tumbles to lowest level in 19 months

Factories in New York state reported a sharp slowdown in business, sending a Federal Reserve index tumbling this month to a 19-month low and adding to signs U.S. economic growth is moderating.

The New York Fed’s Empire State manufacturing index fell 12.4 points to 10.9, according to a report Monday. That’s the lowest level since May 2017 and the biggest one-month decline since May 2016.

