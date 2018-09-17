In New York, manufacturers grow at slower but still rapid pace in September
Sep 17, 2018
Factories in the New York region churned out goods at a slower but still-flourishing pace in September, a survey of executives showed.
The Empire State manufacturing index fell to 19 points in September from a 25.6 reading in August that was a 10-month high. Economists had forecast the index to come in at 23, according to a survey by Econoday.
A measure of what it costs to buy raw and partly finished goods inched up to 46.3 from 45.2, the New York Fed said. That reflects upward pressure on a variety of materials firms need to produce their goods.
Read the full story at marketwatch.com.
