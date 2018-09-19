In a world of robots, carmakers are hiring more humans
Source: <!--HubSpot Call-to-Action Code --> <span class="hs-cta-wrapper" id="hs-cta-wrapper-9a8b5355-846e-4ee3-922f-3db7be093a96"> <span class="hs-cta-node hs-cta-9a8b5355-846e-4ee3-922f-3db7be093a96" id="hs-cta-9a8b5355-846e-4ee3-922f-3db7be093a96">
Sep 19, 2018
Car-industry employees concerned that robots will put them out of work needn’t worry -- at least for now.
Of the 13 publicly traded automakers with at least 100,000 workers at the end of their most-recent fiscal year, 11 had more staff compared with year-end 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Combined, they had 3.1 million employees, or 11% more than four years earlier, the data show.
Carmakers in China and other emerging markets, where growth is strongest, favor human labor because it requires less upfront investment, said Steve Man, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong. In developed markets, tasks that can be handled by robots have already been automated years ago and automakers are now boosting hiring in research and development as the industry evolves.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments