/ / / How the strong economy is hampering U.S. manufacturing

The long-awaited resurgence of American manufacturing has arrived. Too bad there aren’t enough workers to fill the jobs.

More than 500,000 positions in manufacturing are going begging at the moment, according to Steve Menaker, national industrial product industry leader with RSM US LLP, an audit, tax and consulting firm focusing on the middle market. At a recent board meeting of the National Association of Manufacturers, workforce issues were at the forefront of discussions, Menaker reports. “It’s a significant challenge,” he says, “not having an able and ready workforce.”

Menaker expects to see robust investment in automation over the next five years, as manufacturers take advantage of new tax laws that allow them to write off 100 percent of their investments in new machinery within the first year of acquisition.

