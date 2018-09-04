Honda plant shut down during incident with employee armed with ax
Sep 04, 2018
As Union County deputies tried to serve a felony warrant on a Honda contract employee, the employee ran, grabbed a fire ax and threatened his pursuers, the sheriff said.
The incident forced the shutdown of Honda's Marysville plant for several hours Friday before a special response team from the Marysville Division of Police took Max W. Arnold, 30, of Marysville into custody.
About 1,800 second-shift employees at the 4-million-square-foot plant were placed on lockdown Friday after deputies attempted at 2:45 p.m. to arrest Arnold. After arming himself, Arnold climbed about 30 feet to the top of a production press inside the plant, refused to drop the ax and threatened to harm himself, Union County Sheriff Malcum J. Patton said in a news release.
After negotiations broke down, the sheriff said, the Marysville police special-response team "approached the suspect and subdued him."
