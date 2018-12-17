/ / / Hitachi to acquire ABB's power grids business for $6.4B

Hitachi Ltd.’s takeover of ABB Ltd.’s power grid division for about $6.4 billion would be the Japanese conglomerate’s biggest-ever deal as it shifts focus from nuclear plants to the higher-growth market for electricity networks.

Hitachi agreed to acquire 80.1 percent of a business with an enterprise value including net debt of $11 billion, it said in a statement Monday. ABB will keep the remaining stake and plans to return as much as $7.8 billion to investors through a buyback or other measures.

The move will advance Hitachi Chief Executive Officer Toshiaki Higashihara’s efforts to overhaul the diversified company and become a top provider of grid equipment as prospects for nuclear power are increasingly uncertain. The ABB division makes transformers, long distance electricity-transmission systems and energy storage units. Its sale will leave the Swiss engineering giant more concentrated on robotics and automation.

