Hitachi to acquire ABB's power grids business for $6.4B
Dec 17, 2018
Hitachi Ltd.’s takeover of ABB Ltd.’s power grid division for about $6.4 billion would be the Japanese conglomerate’s biggest-ever deal as it shifts focus from nuclear plants to the higher-growth market for electricity networks.
Hitachi agreed to acquire 80.1 percent of a business with an enterprise value including net debt of $11 billion, it said in a statement Monday. ABB will keep the remaining stake and plans to return as much as $7.8 billion to investors through a buyback or other measures.
The move will advance Hitachi Chief Executive Officer Toshiaki Higashihara’s efforts to overhaul the diversified company and become a top provider of grid equipment as prospects for nuclear power are increasingly uncertain. The ABB division makes transformers, long distance electricity-transmission systems and energy storage units. Its sale will leave the Swiss engineering giant more concentrated on robotics and automation.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments