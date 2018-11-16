/ / / Here's what a manufacturing skills gap of more than 2 million people will look like

There will be 4.6 million new manufacturing jobs in the US to fill between 2018 and 2028, according to a new report out this week from Deloitte.

More than 2.6 million baby boomers working in the industry are expected to retire over the next 10 years. The rest of the new jobs—about 2 million—will come from natural growth. As the U.S. expands its specialized manufacturing industry, more people will be needed to support the development.

That sounds like good news, but the problem is there aren’t enough workers ready to take on these new roles. In 2015 it took an average of 70 days to find someone to fill a skilled manufacturing job. That’s creeping up.

