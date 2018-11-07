/ / / Haley Stevens, former digital manufacturing workforce exec, wins Congressional seat in Michigan

Plant Services

By The Oakland (MI) Press

Nov 07, 2018

Democrat Haley Stevens has defeated Republican Lena Epstein in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. The 35-year-old Rochester Hills resident is the former director of workforce development and manufacturing engagement for the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute. While there, she led a job training program and created the country’s first online certification program for digital manufacturing.

During the Obama Administration, she served as chief of staff on the U.S. Auto Rescue Task Force, which helped return the auto industry to financial stability.

Read the full story at theoaklandpress.com.

