Plant Services

/ / / GE forms new software company in overhaul of digital strategy

GE forms new software company in overhaul of digital strategy

By Rick Clough, for Bloomberg

Dec 13, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

General Electric Co. is creating an independent company for its software business as the struggling manufacturer rethinks what had been a key pillar of its growth strategy in recent years.

GE will retain ownership of the new operation, which will have about $1.2 billion of existing software revenue, according to a statement Thursday. GE Digital’s leader, Bill Ruh, will step down “to pursue other other opportunities” as part of the reshuffling.

The company also agreed to sell a majority stake in ServiceMax, a software provider it bought two years ago for $915 million, to technology investment firm Silver Lake.

Read the full story.

 

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 