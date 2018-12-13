GE forms new software company in overhaul of digital strategy
Dec 13, 2018
General Electric Co. is creating an independent company for its software business as the struggling manufacturer rethinks what had been a key pillar of its growth strategy in recent years.
GE will retain ownership of the new operation, which will have about $1.2 billion of existing software revenue, according to a statement Thursday. GE Digital’s leader, Bill Ruh, will step down “to pursue other other opportunities” as part of the reshuffling.
The company also agreed to sell a majority stake in ServiceMax, a software provider it bought two years ago for $915 million, to technology investment firm Silver Lake.
