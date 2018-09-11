Plant Services

/ / / Fortune names its 20 best workplaces in manufacturing and production for 2018

Fortune names its 20 best workplaces in manufacturing and production for 2018

Sep 11, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Medical technology firm Stryker tops 2018’s list of best workplaces in manufacturing and production, with employees praising the company’s management style, atmosphere, and more. Fortune research partner Great Place to Work surveyed thousands to compile this year’s list of 20 companies, which represent a variety of manufacturers, including those in the automotive, electronic, and food product industries.

Read the full story at fortune.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 