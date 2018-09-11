Fortune names its 20 best workplaces in manufacturing and production for 2018
Sep 11, 2018
Medical technology firm Stryker tops 2018’s list of best workplaces in manufacturing and production, with employees praising the company’s management style, atmosphere, and more. Fortune research partner Great Place to Work surveyed thousands to compile this year’s list of 20 companies, which represent a variety of manufacturers, including those in the automotive, electronic, and food product industries.
Read the full story at fortune.com.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments