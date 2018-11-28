/ / / Ford 'sweetens' deal for retirees in 2018, GM offer is less generous

While General Motors offered a buyout and now faces layoffs to trim its white-collar ranks, Ford quietly presented salaried employees with an early retirement package through the first half of 2018.

Ford's offer was open to most salaried employees in North America 55 or older with at least 10 years with Ford, those 65 or older with at least five years with the company or any age with 30 years of service, said Karen Hampton, Ford spokeswoman. People close to the situation said the program drew fewer than 1,000 participants. GM said this week that 2,250 of its salaried workers took a buyout, but the company had a target of 8,000.

