Ford employee found dead in bathroom at Michigan plant
Sep 17, 2018
A 24-year-old male employee was found dead early Thursday morning at the Ford Sterling Axle Plant in Sterling Heights, MI, police said.
The worker was found in a bathroom stall, police said. The man's body was transported to the medical examiner's office for further investigation.
