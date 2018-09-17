Plant Services

/ / / Ford employee found dead in bathroom at Michigan plant

Ford employee found dead in bathroom at Michigan plant

By the Detroit Free Press

Sep 17, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

A 24-year-old male employee was found dead early Thursday morning at the Ford Sterling Axle Plant in Sterling Heights, MI, police said.

The worker was found in a bathroom stall, police said. The man's body was transported to the medical examiner's office for further investigation.

Read the full story at https://www.freep.com.

 

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 