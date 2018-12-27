Factory fire kills worker in Delhi
Dec 27, 2018
A 24-year-old worker was charred to death and another injured after a fire broke out at a helmet-manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Devender, a native of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that the incident took place on Tuesday.
“A call about the fire was received at 9.25 pm and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 12.10 am,” a senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said.
To learn more, read "Worker killed in fire in helmet-manufacturing factory in Delhi" from The Tribune (India).
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments