/ / / Factory fire kills worker in Delhi

A 24-year-old worker was charred to death and another injured after a fire broke out at a helmet-manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Devender, a native of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that the incident took place on Tuesday.

“A call about the fire was received at 9.25 pm and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 12.10 am,” a senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said.

