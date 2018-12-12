/ / / Emerson acquires iSolutions Inc.

Emerson today announced it has acquired iSolutions Inc., a Canadian-based consulting group with expertise designing and implementing data management solutions. iSolutions provides organizations with decision-support tools to make data-driven production and operational decisions based on the analysis of real-time insights from integrated field and plant systems.

The acquisition will accelerate delivery of Emerson’s new digital transformation roadmap by adding proven skillsets in information technology/operational technology (IT-OT) and application knowledge to help integrate data from the plant floor to business systems.

“We make the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) tangible through our approach focused on business needs and readiness,” said Thomas Waun, general manager for Operational Certainty Consulting at Emerson. “With the addition of iSolutions expertise, Emerson can expedite roadmap implementation and digital transformation deployments across organizations – helping them realize faster return on technology investments and achieve Top Quartile performance in the areas of safety, reliability, energy consumption and production.”

iSolutions has a proven reputation with North American upstream oil and gas, power and utilities customers for its successful and repeatable methodology that transforms plant data into real-time key performance indicator (KPI) visualization and business intelligence. In addition, its expertise will strengthen Emerson’s Operational Certainty Consulting organization with the addition of a data management practice for process, hybrid and discrete businesses.

As part of Emerson, iSolutions will help organizations deploy Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, the industry’s most comprehensive IIoT platform.

“We’re excited to join Emerson and expand the reach of our expertise throughout Emerson’s global organization,” said Anil Datoo, on behalf of the 4 founding partners at iSolutions. “Together we can continue to make digital transformation practical, accessible and achievable.”